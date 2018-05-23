The Latest: Migrants protest overcrowding at Greek camp

FILE - In this Friday May 18 2018 file photot, tents where asylum seekers live in a makeshift camp line up along the canal Saint-Martin in Paris. Tent camps have mushroomed in recent weeks along canals in eastern and northeastern Paris, raising concerns for safety and public hygiene. Tent camps have mushroomed in recent weeks along canals in eastern and northeastern Paris, raising concerns for safety and public hygiene. Francois Mori, File AP Photo