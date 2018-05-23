Jewish group questions sainthood for WWII-era cardinal

FILE - In this Thursday May 25, 2006 file photo, Pope Benedict XVI visits the tomb of Polish Cardinal August Hlond in Warsaw's St. John Cathedral. A leading Jewish organization on Wednesday May 23, 2018, has criticized the Vatican's decision to move World War II-era Polish Cardinal August Hlond along the path to possible sainthood, saying he was "extremely" hostile to Jews and failed to condemn a 1946 pogrom. Pier Paolo Cito, File AP Photo