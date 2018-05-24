AP PHOTOS: Then and now: France's World War I battle-scape

This combo of two photographs shows, at left, Estella Margaret Kendall at the grave of her son, Harry N. Kendall, in 1931, located in the Meuse-Argonne American Cemetery and Memorial, in Romagne-sous-Montfaucon, eastern France, provided by National World War I Museum and Memorial, and, at right, a view of the same location 100 years later on March 25, 2018. Laurent Rebours National World War I Museum and Memorial via AP, AP Photo