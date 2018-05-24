Egyptian prosecutors order activist held for 15 days

In this June 9, 2017 photo provided by Roger Anis, prominent activist and blogger Wael Abbas signs a copy of his book, “The theory of leaving the bowl,” in Cairo, Egypt. Egyptian security officials said Abbas, known for documenting police abuse, was detained, Wednesday, May 22, 2018, the latest in a new wave of arrests since elections earlier this year. The officials said Abbas was held on accusations of disseminating false news and joining an outlawed group, among other charges. (Roger Anis via AP)