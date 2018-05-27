AP WAS THERE: 75 years ago, reporter lands on Attu Island

FILE - In this May 26, 1943 file photo released by the U.S. Navy, American soldiers and equipment land on the black volcanic beach during World War II at Massacre Bay on Attu Island, part of the Aleutian Islands of Alaska. May 30, 2018 will mark the 75th anniversary of American forces recapturing Attu Island in Alaska's Aleutian chain from Japanese forces. It was the only World War II battle fought on North American soil. (U.S. Navy via AP, File)