The Latest: Germany: Rejected asylum-seeker sets self ablaze

FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2015 file photo hungarian soldiers work on a fence that is being built at the border with Croatia, near the village of Beremend, Hungary. The Hungarian government has submitted to parliament Constitutional amendments and a new draft law further tightening the country’s laws on refugees and asylum-seekers. The legislation submitted Tuesday, which complements draft bills presented earlier this year by Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s Cabinet, seeks to prevent Hungary “from becoming an immigrant country.”

