Ahead of summit with Kim Jong Un, Trump has lots of options

FILE - In this May 26, 2018, file photo, people watch a TV screen showing file footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. When Trump and Kim meet in Singapore next month, they will have two very different agendas. Kim would love to keep his nukes. And Trump would love to take them all away, ASAP. The letters read "if the summit does happen, will likely take place on June 12 in Singapore." Lee Jin-man, File AP Photo