Intruder arrested after scaling scaffolding at UK Parliament

FILE - In this Tuesday, April 17, 2018 file photo, scaffolding surrounds the world famous clock on the Queen Elizabeth Tower, which also holds the bell known as Big Ben, as it continues to be refurbished as part of the overall 3.5 billion pound repair of the Palace of Westminster, in London. British police have arrested an intruder who scaled scaffolding and got onto the roof of Parliament. London’s Metropolitan Police force says officers were called late in the morning of Wednesday, May 30 "to reports of a man acting suspiciously" near an entrance to the building. The man then climbed a fence and scaled scaffolding to the roof. Alastair Grant, file AP Photo