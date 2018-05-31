UN agencies for Syria refugees warn of critical cash crunch

Children walk in the outskirts of al-Bab, northern Syria, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. Al-Bab was seized by Turkey and Syrian opposition fighters it backs in February last year, following a grueling six-month offensive that pushed out the Islamic State group militants from one of its last strongholds. Now Turkey controls a large swath of territory in northern Syria, pouring in million of dollars to help with reconstruction, stabilization in an attempt to facilitate the return of Syrian refugees in Turkey to their home country. Lefteris Pitarakis AP Photo