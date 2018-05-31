Slovakia's far-right leader to run for president next year

FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 file photo, Banska Bystrica governor and far-right political leader Marian Kotleba speaks to journalists after casting his vote during the Slovak regional elections in Banska Bystrica, Central Slovakia. The chairman of Slovakia's neo-Nazi parliamentary party says he will be running for the post of the country’s president at next year’s presidential election it was reported on Thursday, May 31, 2018. Kotleba heads People's Party Our Slovakia, which openly admires the Nazi puppet state that the country was during World War II. CTK via AP, File Jan Miskovsky