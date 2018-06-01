AP Interview: UN expert says Manila's judiciary under attack

In this photo taken Thursday, May 31, 2018, Diego Garcia-Sayan, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the independence of judges and lawyers, gestures during an Associated Press interview in the financial district of Makati city east of Manila, Philippines. Garcia-Sayan, who is in the country for a judicial conference, said the unprecedented expulsion of the Philippine chief justice after the president lambasted her in public is an attack on judicial independence that could imperil the country's democracy. Bullit Marquez AP Photo