Mexican federal prosecutors take over border disappearances

FILE - In this May 10, 2018 file photo, women carry a banner calling attention to the cases of people who have gone missing in the fight against drug cartels and organized crime, demanding authorities locate their loved ones, as they mark Mother's Day in Mexico City. According to federal data, there have been more than 6,000 registered disappearances in Mexico's Tamaulipas state alone since 2006, more than any other state. Eduardo Verdugo, File AP Photo