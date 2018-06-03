Report: Merkel aware of Germany refugee agency chaos in 2017

FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2015 file photo hundreds of migrants wait outside of the reception center for refugees and asylum- seekers in Berlin. The far-right Alternative for Germany party is calling for a parliamentary investigation into the government's handling of the migrant crisis in 2015. The AfD party, which came third in last year's national election, wants parliament to determine whether Chancellor Angela Merkel broke the law by refusing to shut Germany's borders to refugees. Markus Schreiber, file AP Photo