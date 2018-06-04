Clouds of ash billow from Guatemala’s Fuego volcano

Huge clouds of ash billow from Guatemala's Fuego volcano after it erupted Sunday, June 3.
Storyful
The Towering Lights of 9/11

The Tribute in Light’s twin beams first pierced the sky over Lower Manhattan, six months after the attack on the World Trade Center.

Orangutan smoking a cigarette shown in video at Indonesian zoo

A March 4 Facebook video shot in a zoo in Indonesia shows an orangutan picking up and smoking a cigarette after it had been flung into the primate’s enclosure by a visitor. In the video, a man can be seen taking a drag from a cigarette and then flicking it into the enclosure. A spokesperson from Bandung Zoo, where the video was shot, told local media that under-staffing is a problem, but defended the zoo and said “We have limited keepers, they are already working to the max. They also have other jobs, like feeding and cleaning enclosures.”

U.S. B-52 hits Taliban training camp hard

A U.S. B-52 Stratofortress conducts a strike on a Taliban training camp in Afghanistan on February 4, 2018. The strikes took out three defensive fighting positions around the camp, degrading the Taliban’s ability to conduct training and operations