Clouds of ash billow from Guatemala’s Fuego volcano

A March 4 Facebook video shot in a zoo in Indonesia shows an orangutan picking up and smoking a cigarette after it had been flung into the primate’s enclosure by a visitor. In the video, a man can be seen taking a drag from a cigarette and then flicking it into the enclosure. A spokesperson from Bandung Zoo, where the video was shot, told local media that under-staffing is a problem, but defended the zoo and said “We have limited keepers, they are already working to the max. They also have other jobs, like feeding and cleaning enclosures.”