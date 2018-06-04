UK teen convicted of museum attack plot with mother, sister

This is an undated handout photo issued by the Metropolitan Police of Safaa Boular. A London teenager has been convicted of plotting an attack on the British Museum after failing in her ambition of becoming a jihadi bride. A jury found 18-year-old Safaa Boular guilty on Monday, June 4, 2018 of preparing acts of terrorism. Her mother and sister have been convicted of helping her, in Britain's first case involving an all-female cell of Islamic State group-inspired plotters. (Metropolitan Police via AP)