A Syrian child squats in a squalid camp for internally displaced people in al-Bab, northern Syria, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. The population of the Turkish-controlled town has doubled in the last weeks to accommodate thousands who were displaced after the opposition surrendered in eastern Ghouta, outside Damascus. Al-Bab, whose population was about 7,000 when it was controlled by the Islamic State group until February 2017, has grown to about 300,000, according to Turkish officials, with most of those are displaced from other parts of Syria. Lefteris Pitarakis AP Photo
A Syrian family finds peace, even in squalid, crowded camp

By SARAH EL DEEB and MALAK HARB Associated Press

June 05, 2018 02:37 AM

AL-BAB, Syria

A family of seven that fled the fighting near Damascus is now living in a squalid and overcrowded camp for the displaced in northern Syria.

But they wouldn't trade it for their former life in the town of Douma, where they endured weeks of bombings, near-starvation from a crippling siege and a suspected chemical gas attack that almost killed their eldest son.

Maysaa, who lives with her husband, their four children and her husband's mother in a single tent on the edge of the camp in al-Bab, says they "are relieved there are no airstrikes. We can at least sleep. The children can at least play outside."

The population of al-Bab, now under Turkish control, swelled from 7,000 to about 300,000, mostly with people displaced from other parts of Syria.

