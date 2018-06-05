Iran informs UN of increase in nuclear enrichment capacity

In this picture released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attends a ceremony marking the 29th anniversary of the death of the late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, at his mausoleum, just outside Tehran, Iran, Monday, June 4, 2018. Iran's top leader says anyone who fires one missile at his country "will be hit by 10" in response, but dismisses fears of war as "propaganda" by the West. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)