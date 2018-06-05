Volcano Eruption in Guatemala Kills at least 25

Volcán de Fuego spewed rock, hot gas and ash on Sunday, affecting nearly two million residents of Guatemala.
NY Times
The Towering Lights of 9/11

The Tribute in Light’s twin beams first pierced the sky over Lower Manhattan, six months after the attack on the World Trade Center.

Orangutan smoking a cigarette shown in video at Indonesian zoo

A March 4 Facebook video shot in a zoo in Indonesia shows an orangutan picking up and smoking a cigarette after it had been flung into the primate’s enclosure by a visitor. In the video, a man can be seen taking a drag from a cigarette and then flicking it into the enclosure. A spokesperson from Bandung Zoo, where the video was shot, told local media that under-staffing is a problem, but defended the zoo and said “We have limited keepers, they are already working to the max. They also have other jobs, like feeding and cleaning enclosures.”

U.S. B-52 hits Taliban training camp hard

A U.S. B-52 Stratofortress conducts a strike on a Taliban training camp in Afghanistan on February 4, 2018. The strikes took out three defensive fighting positions around the camp, degrading the Taliban’s ability to conduct training and operations