Nazi death squads focus of latest war crime cases in Germany

FILE -- This photo was taken from a the body of a dead Germany officer killed in Russia, showing a German firing squad shooting Soviet civilians in the back as they sit beside their own mass grave, in Babi Yar, Kiev, 1942. German prosecutors are investigating a suspected former member of Adolf Hitler’s traveling killing squads for involvement in massacres carried out by the “Einsatzgruppen” in Ukraine. The investigation centers on 95-year-old Wilhelm Karl Friedrich Hoffmeister, a corporal in the Nazi SS who was in Ukraine around the time of 34,000 people were massacred in 1941. The case is the third of its kind in recent months, raising hopes among Nazi hunters that Germany is pursuing a new wave of prosecutions. (AP Photo, file)