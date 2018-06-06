Syrian Kurdish official says group ready to talk to Damascus

FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, fighters from the U.S-backed Syrian Manbij Military Council stand behind a sand barrier as they look toward Turkish-backed fighters' position at the front line of Halawanji village, north of Manbij town, Syria. The People's Protection Units, known by their Kurdish acronym YPG, said in a statement Tuesday, June 5, 2018, that it's pulling out of the key northern Syrian town of Manbij, potentially easing a serious rift between the United States and Turkey. Hussein Malla, File AP Photo