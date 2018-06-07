Sister of Dutch queen dies in Argentina

In this October 20 2007 photo, released by the Secretariat Royal House Division of the Netherlands, Queen Maxima poses with Princess Ariane on her lap, beside King Willem-Alexander, center right, and their daughters Princess of Orange Catharina-Amalia, bottom left, and Princess Alexia, bottom right, on the top row from left, Tijo Baron Collot d'Escury, the Queen's sister Ines Zorreguieta, Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume of Luxembourg, Valeria Delger and Antoine Friling, pose for a family picture taken on the baptism Princess Ariane of in The Hague, Netherlands. Argentine officials say the youngest sister of Queen Maxima of Holland, Ines Zorreguieta, has been found dead Thursday, June 7, 2018, in her Buenos Aires apartment. (Secretariat Royal House Division of the Netherlands via AP)