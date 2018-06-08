Turkish presidential candidate runs campaign from jail

In this undated file handout photo, made available by the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party, (HDP) former co-leader Selahattin Demirtas, writes a letter whilst being in prison in Turkey. Of all the candidates in Turkey's presidential election, Selahattin Demirtas has one major disadvantage: He's in jail. The pro-Kurdish opposition leader, who is fighting terrorism-related charges, is trying to get his message out in any way he can. He used a 10-minute telephone call he is allowed with his wife to broadcast an election speech while his lawyers carry back and forth journalists’ questions and his responses from his high-security prison. (HDP via AP)