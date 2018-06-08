Poland: Bus returning from school trip crashes, 44 injured

A bus taking pupils home from a school trip in southern Poland collided with two other vehicles on Friday, injuring 44 people, many of them children, officials said.
Joanna Sieradzka, a spokeswoman for the regional ambulance service, said 25 people were taken to hospitals after the crash in the town of Tenczyn. Four of those were seriously hurt, including the drivers of the bus and a truck.
The bus collided with the truck and a car Friday morning on a narrow, winding and busy road that leads from the mountain resort of Zakopane to Warsaw. Television footage showed the bus in a ditch, with its front damaged.
Police spokesman Marian Rokosz said the pupils, who were around 13 years old, were on their way back to Warsaw.
Police and prosecutors have opened investigation into the cause of the crash.
