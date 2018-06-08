Cossacks under scrutiny as they prepare to guard World Cup

In this photo taken on Sunday, May 13, 2018, Don Cossacks practice on the bank of the Don river near the World Cup stadium before the Russian premier league soccer match between Rostov and Ural, in Rostov-on-Don, Russia. Russia plans to deploy thousands of Cossacks to guard the World Cup, but the traditional paramilitary groups face criticism for their strident nationalism and attacks on protesters. Pavel Golovkin AP Photo