El Salvador prosecutors order arrest of ex-president Funes

FILE - In this June 1, 2012 file photo, El Salvador's President Mauricio Funes stands in the National Assembly before speaking to commemorate the anniversary of his third year in office in San Salvador, El Salvador. Prosecutors in El Salvador say arrest warrants have been issued Friday, June 8, 2018, for former President Funes and more than two-dozen others from his inner circle on a host of corruption charges. Luis Romero, File AP Photo