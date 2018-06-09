Wake held for Brazil tennis great Maria Bueno

FILE In this July 4, 1959 file photo, Maria Bueno of Brazil holds up the trophy after winning the women's singles final in the All-England Lawn Tennis championships at Wimbledon. The Brazilian "queen" of tennis, who won three Wimbledon and four US championship singles titles, died Friday,June 8, 2018, in Sao Paulo. She had been suffering from mouth cancer since last year and was hospitalized in May. (AP Photo,File)