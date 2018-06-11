Paris bistros and terraces feel endangered, seek UN status

In this photo taken Thursday, June 7, 2018, Pierre-Christophe Hantz, poses in front of his restaurant, Le Vaudesir, in Paris, France. Paris' bistros and terraces launch a campaign to be recognized by the United Nations' cultural agency as a French way of life. Two years and a half after extremists shot at terraces of cafes during November 13, 2015 attacks, an association of bistros owners has been created to seek the UNESCO "intangible cultural heritage" status. Francois Mori AP Photo