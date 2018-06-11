She asked to use the gym but wasn't a member. Then the destruction began, video shows

A Toronto woman who went to the gym hoping to break a sweat ended up breaking a whole lot more when she was told she had to be a member to use the equipment, according to Global News.
Police say the unidentified woman went into a Toronto Goodlife Fitness gym on June 3 and asked to use the equipment, according to the Toronto Sun. But when she was told she could not use it unless she was a member, she suddenly became "irate," the paper reported.
Then things got ugly.
Troy Joe, a Toronto musician, posted videos on Instagram of the woman swinging and throwing weights around the gym and destroying equipment. One video shows the woman walking up to a treadmill with a dumbbell and smashing the console and screen of the machine.
A gym-goer on her right watches for a moment, then grabs his towel and walks away. Others just keep on exercising.
Another video shows the woman speaking with one man and holding a small dumbbell in one hand before turning around and hurling it at the wall. Then she walks around, picks up another, and hurls that one at the wall too.
A third video shows a group of people surrounding the woman and telling her to leave. Another post only shows a picture of a smashed window.
Advisory: One of the videos contains strong language.
Police say the 38-year-old woman was arrested and charged with mischief over $5,000, according to Global News. Nobody was injured, but a window, mirror and treadmill were damaged, causing about $7,000 worth of damage in total, police told the Toronto Sun. Her name was not released because mental health may have been an issue, according to the paper.
A representative for Goodlife Fitness told Fox 11 it was cooperating with law enforcement.
"GoodLife Fitness strives to provide safe and welcoming spaces, and we are grateful that no one was injured," a representative for the company told the station.
Comments