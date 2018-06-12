Exiled Yemen president goes to UAE as port attack looms

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2015 file photo, the President of Yemen Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, participates in a summit of Arab and South American leaders in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Yemen's exiled president was due to visit the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, to patch up relations ahead of an anticipated assault on the rebel-held port of Hodeida. Hadi's trip to Abu Dhabi comes amid months of tensions between his forces and fighters backed by the UAE, which have clashed on a number of occasions. Hasan Jamali, File AP Photo