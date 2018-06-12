Trump's comments back US report of razed N. Korea test site

FILE - In this undated file photo distributed by the North Korean government on May 22, 2017, a solid-fuel "Pukguksong-2" missile lifts off during its launch test at an undisclosed location in North Korea. U.S. President Donald Trump’s comments after his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that North Korea is destroying a major missile engine testing site seems to support a recent U.S. study that the country was razing a facility crucial to its development of mid-range solid-fuel missiles including the "Pukguksong-2." Korea News Service via AP, File Korean Central News Agency