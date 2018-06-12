Anne Frank House museum unveils virtual reality tour

Ronald Leopold, executive director of the Anne Frank House, views a new virtual reality presentation of the secret rooms where teenage Jewish diarist Anne Frank hid from the Nazis during World War II, in Amsterdam on Tuesday, June 12, 2018. To mark what would have been Anne Frank's 89th birthday, the museum dedicated to her life has launched the virtual reality tour of the cramped quarters where the Jewish diarist and her family hid from Nazis during World War II. AP Photo Aleksandar Furtula