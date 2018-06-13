With US-NKorea summit over, US envoy to brief Asia allies

FILE - In this June 12, 2018, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island in Singapore. As soon as Kim steps off the airplane China provided him for the Singapore trip, Beijing will be mindful of maintaining its influence over a Pyongyang that may feel less isolated after Trump showered Kim with praises, called him a “very talented man,” and made security concessions in return for very little. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo