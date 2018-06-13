Bosnia pizzeria owner switches to free meals for migrants

In this photo taken on Sunday, June. 10, 2018, Bosnian Asim Latic poses for a photo inside his restaurant during lunch where he serves meals for migrants, in Velika Kladusa, 400 kms north west of Bosnian capital of Sarajevo. The restaurant owner Asim Latic from northwestern Bosnia in February closed down his pizzeria for regular guests and is now serving only meals for migrants passing through the Balkan nation while trying to reach Western Europe. Amel Emric AP Photo