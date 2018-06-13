Trump-Kim summit raises new questions over South Korean role

Destination signs to North Korea's capital Pyongyang, top, and the United States, center, are seen at the Imjingak Pavilion in Paju near the border village of Panmunjom, South Korea, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. While South Koreans cheered with hope and China saw an opening to discuss lifting sanctions on North Korea, some countries in Europe and the Mideast cautioned Tuesday that it was premature to judge U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's summit a success. Ahn Young-joon AP Photo