War leaves Yemen's Aden hollowed-out shadow of former self

This Feb. 15, 2018, photo shows sand drifting over an empty highway from Abyan to Aden in Yemen. Violence, famine and disease have ravished the country of some 28 million, which was already the Arab world’s poorest before the conflict began. The conflict pits a U.S.-backed, Saudi-led coalition supporting the internationally recognized government, which has nominally relocated to Aden but largely lives in exile, against rebels known as Houthis. Nariman El-Mofty AP Photo