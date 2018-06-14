Lebanon wants UN to facilitate return of Syrian refugees

Lebanese Foreign Minister Gibran Bassil pauses during a press conference at a Syrian refugee camp, in Arsal, near the border with Syria, east Lebanon, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. A public spat between the Lebanese government and the United Nation's refugee agency deepened Wednesday as Lebanon's caretaker foreign minister kept up his criticism, accusing the agency of discouraging Syrian refugees from returning home. Lebanon is home to more than a million Syrian refugees, or about a quarter of the country's population, putting a huge strain on the economy. Hussein Malla AP Photo