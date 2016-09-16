Wake refuses to move 2 polling places

The Wake County Board of Elections rejected requests this week to relocate polling places from Fuquay-Varina High School and the Willow Oak Clubhouse in Raleigh.
Fuquay-Varina High Principal Jonathan Enns had requested the polling site be moved because his school is at maximum capacity. Elections staff had researched three other sites, but those locations either declined to become a polling place or were not considered suitable for the high voter turnout expected on Nov. 8.
Elections officials also considered relocating the polling place from Willow Oak Clubhouse because of multiple complaints about lack of parking and the size of the voting area. With 6,729 registered voters, precinct 17-03 in Raleigh is one of the biggest in Wake County.
The board opted to stay at Willow Oak this year. But officials said they may split the precinct in the future to make voting more manageable.
The board was able to honor the request to remove the polling place for precinct 01-25 from Washington Elementary School in Raleigh. Principal Bob Grant had told elections staff that the voting distracted students throughout the day.
Washington Elementary had become a polling site after Walnut Terrace, a public housing complex, was demolished. But Walnut Terrace has been rebuilt so voters will now use the new community center, which elections staff said is a better site than the school.
Sheriff’s representative responds to KKK comment
Durham Sheriff’s Office Maj. Paul Martin spent much of the two-hour city forum on Durham County jail conditions defending county staff and their actions as current and former inmates and community advocates raised questions about the justice system, private vendors and detention officers.
Advocates and former detainees complained in person, while current detainees sent letters outlining concerns about the jail’s food, conditions, the treatment of detainees by deputies and the cost of using the telephone, buying food in the commissary and seeking medical treatment.
One former prisoner went as far as calling the sheriff’s office the Ku Klux Klan.
“I heard some people say if you want to join the clan you go and join the sheriff’s department because they lock us up,” said Vincent Paige, an African-American who said he spent nine months in the jail for not paying child support.
Martin responded: “I resent your racial profiling of me because I am a black man who actually had the Klu Klux Klan burn a cross in my yard 33 years ago.”
The tense back and forth was one of many at the Thursday night Human Relations Commission forum. Martin said many of the negative statements were “overblown” and “distorted” the truth. He also pointed out that some of the concerns about laws, bail and court costs were due to the larger judicial system.
Political events
▪ State Auditor Beth Wood and candidate for lieutenant governor Linda Coleman will speak to Wake Senior Democrats on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the Golden Corral, 6129 Glenwood Ave. in Raleigh. Meeting will start 11a.m. with lunch, followed by the program at 11:30 a.m. Visitors welcome.
▪ Candidates for the Wake County school board and Board of Commissioners will appear at the Democratic Women of Wake County meeting on Thursday, Sept. 29, at the N.C. State University Club, 4200 Hillsborough St. in Raleigh. The buffet opens at 11:30 a.m., followed by the program at noon. Lunch costs $20, payable at the door. For reservations, email Pam Sturgeon at pamdwwc@gmail.com or call 425-879-1636 by noon Sept. 19.
Compiled by T. Keung Hui and Virginia Bridges.
