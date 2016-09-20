Regulators danced with Wells Fargo for years before penalties

4:58 Gov McCrory talks about HB2 'elephant in the room' at Rotary luncheon Pause

5:00 Roy Cooper speaks to Hood Hargett luncheon

1:35 Clinton and Trump trade jabs on terrorism - Election Rewind

2:53 NC House speaker responds to Charlotte mayor's resistance on HB2 reset

0:56 Charlotte City Council won't consider repeal Monday

2:26 Deborah Ross takes questions from N&O editorial board

1:50 Pastor interrupts Trump, Bill Clinton stands in for Hillary - Election Rewind

2:21 Hillary Clinton Returns To Campaign Trail In North Carolina

0:54 Hillary Clinton talks about HB2 on her return to campaign trail

1:50 Gov. McCrory on the NCAA and ACC decisions to move championship games over HB2

3:16 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s newest law