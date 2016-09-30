Stamina no problem for Libertarian Party’s Gary Johnson, his doctor says

He may not be familiar with the Syrian city of Aleppo and blank out when asked who’s his favorite world leader, but Libertarian Party presidential candidate Gary Johnson is "extremely physically fit and healthy," according to a note from his doctor released Friday.
With the note from Dr. Lyle Amer of Santa Fe, N.M., Johnson follows Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump in providing some health information.
Amer noted that Johnson exercises an hour daily while on the campaign trail, down from a regular two-hour regimen before his White House bid.
Obviously, his decades of dedication to physical fitness, diet, no drinking, and no smoking have paid dividends as far as his current extraordinarily good health at this time of his life Dr. Lyle Amer, Libertarian Party presidential candidate Gary Johnson’s doctor
The 63-year-old former New Mexico Republican governor weighs 172 pounds, has a blood pressure of 100 over 70, and a pulse rate of 60. He doesn’t drink alcohol and hasn’t since 1987.
Trump shouldn’t have questions about Johnson’s stamina: he’s competed in 17 marathons, 4 Ironman triathlons, several road bike races and climbed 7 summits – "the highest peaks on each of the 7 continents," a release from his campaign noted.
Amer’s note said Johnson takes no medications, but he does suffer from Celiac Disease, which impacts how gluten is digested. He maintains a gluten-free diet.
