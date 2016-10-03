Politics & Government

October 3, 2016 3:36 PM

NRA uses armed robbery of Kim Kardashian to make a point about gun control laws

By Kate Irby

The Kardashian family tends to make headlines for doing everyday tasks, so you can bet the armed robbery of Kim Kardashian was a huge focus of social media Monday morning.

But one organization you might not expect to weigh in on celebrity news added its voice to the fray: the National Rifle Association.

At 2:30 a.m. Paris time, Kardashian was reportedly in her apartment when five armed men dressed as policemen forced a concierge to provide a key to her room. Two men allegedly entered her apartment, tied her up and locked her in the bathroom. They stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry, according to French police.

A rep for Kardashian said in a statement that “she is badly shaken but physically unharmed.” The robbers have not been apprehended.

The NRA’s tweets are far from the first time gun advocates — or, for that matter, gun-regulation advocates — have used a highly publicized crime to make a political point. It isn’t even the first time they’ve used a tragedy that happend in France, where citizens have no guaranteed right to bear arms and those who do own guns need a hunting or sporting license and repeated psychological evaluations.

Donald Trump, who was not yet running for president, tweeted criticism after the Charlie Hebdo terrorist attack in January 2015.

The NRA was quick to note after the series of tweets that it was not trying to mock Kardashian. Many took to Twitter with jokes immediately after the attack, before others pointed out in addition to being a celebrity, Kardashian was a mother, wife, daughter and person and didn’t deserve to be violently robbed.

Kardashian herself has called for stricter gun regulations.

