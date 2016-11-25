The ‘most helpful’ reviews of Donald Trump’s $149 Christmas ornament

1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness Pause

1:20 In train vs. tow truck, the train wins

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything'

9:17 ACC Now Live with Joe Giglio

14:06 Durham police chief briefs reporters after fatal officer-involved shooting

4:22 Whose job is it to save the beach?

1:02 Doeren on UNC game: 'I'm looking at it as a one-week playoff'

1:22 State Board of Elections meets to consider election protests in McCrory-Cooper governor's race

1:59 Behind the scenes fighting western North Carolina wildfires