How Donald Trump responded to Fidel Castro's death

Donald Trump weighed in with the above tweet on the death of Fidel Castro.
The president-elect offered up a four-word tweet shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday.
Fidel Castro is dead!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2016
Trump came under intense scrutiny in September following allegations that he knowingly violated the U.S. Cuban embargo in the 1990s, news that threatened to sour Cuban-Americans' opinion of him.
A Newsweek story said the now-president elect spent $68,000 to send business consultants to Cuba despite the embargo. Trump Hotels reimbursed Seven Arrows Investment & Development Corp. shortly after Trump launched his bid for the White House.
In an interview, Trump denied the allegations, saying "I never did business in Cuba."
During the campaign, Trump blasted President Barack Obama for a "one-sided deal for Cuba," according to The Washington Post's Jose A. DelReal.
Trump said the move to normalize relations would benefit the Castro regime.
He has vowed to reverse Obama's efforts to open U.S.-Cuba relations if he is elected president, "unless the Castro regime meets our demands - not my demands, our demands."
