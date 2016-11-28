Trump to tap Georgia’s Price for health and human services secretary

President-elect Donald Trump will nominate Rep. Tom Price, R-Ga. to be secretary of health and human services, according to a person familiar with the decision but not authorized to speak publicly.
Price has been an outspoken critic of the Affordable Care Act, saying at one point it’s “putting Washington in charge by breaking promises and undermining the doctor-patient relationship.” His “Empowering Patients First” Act seeks to repeal it by providing tax credits to purchase private health insurance based on age instead of income.
Price will officially be nominated as early as Tuesday. The decision came after Trump and Price met in New York two weeks ago.
“Tom is a fellow Georgian who understands that we need to stop Washington's takeover of our health care system,” Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga. said. “As a doctor, he is seen as a leading voice on health care policy and has a common-sense plan to replace Obamacare that will lower costs and put patients in charge of their health care choices.”
Price was chairman of the Republican Study Committee, which since the early 1970s has been the influential voice of House conservatives. It's been a springboard for conservative leaders — among its former chairmen was Mike Pence, a congressman from Indiana who’s now vice president-elect.
The former orthopedic surgeon from Roswell, Georgia replaced House Speaker Paul Ryan as the chairman of the House budget committee last year. Ryan, R-Wis. had wanted him for his top deputy but Price's bid to become majority leader fell short.
After Trump’s surprise victory, he announced that GOP leaders would begin efforts to overhaul the Medicare program during the first half of 2017.
Price has been one of the conservatives' most vocal members regarding budget issues. As Budget Committee chairman, he's been aiming to rewrite the 42-year-old law governing how Congress deals with the federal budget. He wants to give individual members, who often feel shut out of the process, more say.
Price, who was elected in 2004 to represent Georgia’s 6th Congressional District, previously served in the Georgia State Senate. He was the first GOP Senate Majority Leader in state history as the Republican party took control of the state legislature.
Before serving in the state legislature, Price worked in private practice as an orthopedic surgeon for two decades. He was also an assistant professor at Emory University School of Medicine and Medical Director of the Orthopedic Clinic at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, where he trained resident physicians.
The Susan B. Anthony List, a non-profit which works to reduce abortions, immediately praised the decision.
“As HHS Secretary, he will play a key role in developing a robust health care reform proposal that protects life and consciences, while promoting options for low-income individuals and families,” SBA List President Marjorie Dannenfelser said.
