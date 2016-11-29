Trump picks Elaine Chao to be transportation secretary

Donald Trump is expected to choose former labor secretary Elaine Chao to be his secretary of transportation, according to House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy.
Chao, 63, was labor secretary under President George W. Bush and deputy transportation secretary under President George H.W. Bush.
She’s also served as director of the Peace Corps and president and CEO of the United Way of America. Chao is married to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.
The position will require confirmation by the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, as well as the full Senate.
If confirmed, Chao would succeed Obama Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx, the former mayor of Charlotte.
Chao would lead a department of 60,000 employees and an annual budget of $98 billion. Chao would have a key role in implementing Trump’s proposed $1 trillion infrastructure plan.
The department oversees highways, railroads, pipelines and hazardous materials, aviation, mass transit, truck and bus safety and automobile safety.
Chao met with Trump last week in New York to discuss labor and transportation issues.
Rep. Lou Barletta, a Pennsylvania Republican member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and an early Trump supporter, was also considered for the job.
Chao becomes the third woman and second Asian-American to join the Trump Cabinet. Last week, Trump chose South Carolina Republican Gov. Nikki Haley as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. Haley is Indian-American.
Trump also picked Michigan philanthropist and Republican donor Betsy DeVos to be Secretary of Education.
