Trump choice for HHS secretary could repeal free birth control without act of Congress

2:16 Civitas files lawsuit challenging same-day registration votes Pause

1:22 Chairman: 'Everything is politically motivated in an election'

1:06 Roy Cooper declares victory in video released Sunday

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything'

3:12 Duke's Krzyzewski lauds team's toughness as they beat Michigan State 78-69

16:19 Backstage with the Grinch

2:06 In February a committee approved criteria for NC congressional maps they hoped might pass judicial muster

10:34 NC State's Mark Gottfried talks about the Wolfpack's victory

4:44 How will history remember Fidel Castro?