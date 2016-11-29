Romney emerges from dinner with Trump full of frog legs and high praise

2:16 Civitas files lawsuit challenging same-day registration votes Pause

1:22 Chairman: 'Everything is politically motivated in an election'

1:06 Roy Cooper declares victory in video released Sunday

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything'

1:40 ‘Thug’ escorted out of Trump’s Kinston rally says he’s actually a supporter

2:06 In February a committee approved criteria for NC congressional maps they hoped might pass judicial muster

16:19 Backstage with the Grinch

1:29 Emotional Ryan Switzer after loss: 'I played my heart out'

4:47 First Lady gets choked up welcoming military families to White House for "The Gift of the Holidays"