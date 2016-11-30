Trump says he will leave his business ‘in total’ for the presidency

2:16 Civitas files lawsuit challenging same-day registration votes Pause

1:22 Chairman: 'Everything is politically motivated in an election'

1:06 Roy Cooper declares victory in video released Sunday

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything'

0:48 Eric and Lara Trump campaign before the NC State Wolfpack game

16:19 Backstage with the Grinch

3:12 Duke's Krzyzewski lauds team's toughness as they beat Michigan State 78-69

1:29 Emotional Ryan Switzer after loss: 'I played my heart out'

0:56 UNC's Roy Williams will 'be damned' if he's going to emulate Duke