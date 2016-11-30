Former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue meets with President-elect Trump; is Cabinet job ahead?

Former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue traveled to New York for a face-to-face meeting with President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday. Perdue is rumored to be under consideration for the secretary of agriculture position after serving as an adviser on Trump’s agricultural committee during the campaign.
As he walked into Trump Tower on Wednesday afternoon, Perdue ignored shouted questions from reporters asking if he was there for a job interview.
Perdue, 70, was Georgia’s governor from 2003 to 2011. He first entered politics as a Democrat, when he was elected to the Georgia State Senate in 1990. He switched to the Republican party in 1998. A veterinarian by training, Perdue also served in the U.S. Air Force and owned several small businesses, including agriculture and fertilizer businesses.
Big thanks to former Gov. Sonny Perdue for kicking off our newest #TrumpPence16 office in Valdosta, GA. #gapol pic.twitter.com/enZLeJC06p— Brandon Phillips (@BCP229) September 21, 2016
He is the cousin of U.S. Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., who was Trump’s most vocal supporter in the state.
Perdue first backed former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee in the 2016 presidential race. After Huckabee dropped out, Perdue endorsed former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush.
Perdue did not focus on agriculture when he served as governor. When Georgia suffered a drought in 2007, he was criticized for leading lawmakers in praying for rain on the steps of the state Capitol. It was protested by the Atlanta Freethought Society, which advocates for the separation of church and state.
Trump is reportedly also considering Texas agriculture commissioner Sid Miller, former Texas Gov. Rick Perry and Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback.
Another Georgian, Rep. Tom Price, was chosen to head Trump’s Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday.
