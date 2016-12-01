Supporters don’t really care if Trump drains the swamp

3:20 NC GOP wants Durham vote recount Pause

1:22 Chairman: 'Everything is politically motivated in an election'

2:16 Civitas files lawsuit challenging same-day registration votes

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything'

1:22 State Board of Elections meets to consider election protests in McCrory-Cooper governor's race

3:05 Lawyers for family of man killed by Durham police want more answers

1:29 Emotional Ryan Switzer after loss: 'I played my heart out'

16:19 Backstage with the Grinch

0:46 Man steals 86-pound bucket of gold flakes in New York