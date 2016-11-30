As legalization spreads, treat marijuana like cigarettes or alcohol, Obama says

3:20 NC GOP wants Durham vote recount Pause

1:22 Chairman: 'Everything is politically motivated in an election'

2:16 Civitas files lawsuit challenging same-day registration votes

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything'

1:06 Roy Cooper declares victory in video released Sunday

8:27 President Obama rails on Donald Trump during UNC rally

0:33 Large crowd gathers to see President Obama in Chapel Hill

4:14 Obama blasts Burr and Trump at Chapel Hill rally

5:09 James Taylor sings 'Carolina In My Mind' at UNC Hillary Clinton rally